Zoo hands over keys, city council punts until the 11th

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson city council members voted today to approve an emergency order of $13,000 to pay employees and expenses at the zoo until another hearing scheduled for October 11.

The Jackson Zoological Society handed over the keys at midnight last night. The two parties met in Chancery Court Tuesday but were unable to make headway toward any kind of agreement.

Zoo employees will not act as temporary contractors without benefits to supply care for the animals until a deal can be brokered. A new operator, ZoOceanarium has entered into an agreement with the city, but they are not currently accredited in Mississippi to take over care of the animals.

The zoo will remain closed to the public but the zootakers are posting daily video of the animals on their social media pages.