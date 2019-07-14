Rain pushes area creeks to the limit

This is video from a creek along Oakhurst Trail in the Bridgewater subdivision in Madison County.

The tri-county area is no stranger to the threats of flash flooding, inundated drainage systems and ground already saturated with rainwater.

Public works crews spent time on Friday cleaning storm drains in areas prone to flash flooding and cutting vegetation in ditches in preparation for the after effects of Barry.

