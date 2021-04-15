EA reveals ‘F1 2021’

The newest F1 racing title will introduce new circuits and story mode, as well as expand on the franchise’s popular career mode

(VENN) – EA is one of the primary game companies, responsible for publishing franchises such as FIFA, Madden, Star Wars and the SIMS.

Since 2009, it has partnered with developer Codemasters to create the F1 video game series, which is the only title to hold the official license of FIA Formula One. The game mimics the real-life single seat formula racing cars, bringing iconic tracks and professional drivers into the game for players to experience.

EA and Codemasters announced early Thursday F1 2021, the newest installment in the F1 gaming franchise.

The game will feature teams, drivers and circuits for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. It will also introduce a new story mode, called Braking Point, which allows players to journey through the ranks for Formula 2, attempting to earn a spot in the world of Formula 1. Braking Point will immerse players into the world of Formula 1, giving a taste of lifestyle on and off the track. The story also re-introduces players to Devon Butler after his F1 2019 debut.

“Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making,” said Lee Mather, Codemasters franchise game director. “We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1 both on and off the track. Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet.”

F1 2021 also expands the franchise’s career mode, introducing a two-player option that allows friends to join online and play cooperatively or choose different teams and take rivalries to the track in synchronous race sessions. Each player will have complete control over their assists, allowing players of all levels to come together and compete. The new career mode also introduces Real-Season Start, which enables players to begin at any point in the season with real-time driver and constructor standings.

“We are creating more choice and new ways to play. Real-Season Start allows players to align their career to the F1 season,” said Paul Jeal, Codemasters senior franchise director. “The addition of two-player career brings new challenges to the iconic game mode. Players can now choose to play cooperatively and share in the success or compete and strive for personal glory.”

Across all formats, returning features include driver-manager experience My Team, two-player split-screen, shorter season options for both F1 and F2, esports integration and accessible menus and handling. F1 2021 will also be the first game in the franchise to come to next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing faster loading times and improved visuals.

F1 2021 is set to launch July 16 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam.