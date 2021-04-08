Guild Esports signs Nihachu

Esports organizations, such as 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan and Guild Esports, are a growing trend as esports’ popularity increases.

These orgs often have multiple teams competing across different games (for example, Guild has a team for Fortnite, VALORANT, Rocket League and FIFA 21) as well as a team of content creators.

These content creators are often excellent gamers and engaging personalities, but are not pro athletes playing on an esports team. They exist to create content that excites the audience and convert fans to the gaming organization.

Guild Esports, a London-based gaming organization, has signed Niki “Nihachu” to its roster of content creators.

As part of Guild’s content team, Niki will produce original content across the organization’s channels, attend live events and work alongside Guild’s partners and wider community of creators and professional athletes. She joins other Guild content creators Thomas “TN25”, Gee Nelly, Marcus “SoMarcus” Black and Stevie White.

“We have set out to lead the way when it comes to building best-in-class content creator teams across the world of esports and adding Niki to the guildgang is a big step for us in delivering on this mission,” said Danny Lopez, Guild director of brand and content. “We’ve set the bar high within our own content creation across the industry and don’t plan on slowing down. Adding more original content led by our creators – so watch this space for exciting updates from Niki and the gang.”

Niki is a 19 year-old influencer with an established audience of over 5.5 million followers across Twitch, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter. The bulk of her fans come from Twitch, where she more than tripled her followers in six months, growing from 500,000 to 1.6 million.

“I’m so excited to get started at Guild and work with Gee, Stevie and so many other brilliant creators, streamers and gamers,” said Niki. “Everyone in the industry has seen the amazing work Guild have been doing over the past year – and it’s such a great opportunity for me to contribute to this and create quality content that Guild fans will want to see.”