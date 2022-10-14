Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
61°
LIVE NOW
WJTV News at 4
Jackson
61°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
Regional News
National
International
Jackson’s Water Crisis
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Automotive News
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Press Releases
Top Stories
Sunflower County woman sentenced on fraud charge
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
Video
Pelahatchie students participant in tornado drill
Video
Mexico activists file Hague case over disappearances
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
MEC Hobnob Mississippi set for October 27
Top Stories
MS lawmakers hold TANF hearing amid welfare scandal
Video
Top Stories
Midterm elections: Can I vote by mail in MS?
Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales
Video
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 16, 2022: One on one …
Video
Appeal possible after funds to private schools blocked
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Friday Fur Babies
Gas Tank Getaways
Living Local Videos
Morning ‘Sip
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trending Stories
P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students
Mississippi State football player dies
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
Remains found off of Franklin County highway