Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash on I-55 in Madison County
Top Stories
Officials break ground on final phase of East Metro Parkway in Brandon
US Senate prepares to debate Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill this week
Video
Jackson mayor provides update on efforts to restore water pressure
Three suspects appear in court over deadly nightclub shooting in Claiborne County
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Historians oppose bill to change archives board nominations
Top Stories
City of Jackson voting precinct changes, absentee voting information for 2021 municipal elections
Video
Top Stories
Farmers discuss bill that would raise several state taxes
Video
Mississippi House kills proposal for gas tax election
Video
Experts discuss bill that would eliminate Mississippi’s state income tax
Video
Mississippi House passes bill to overhaul several state taxes
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
Big Race – Daytona
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Vote
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
VANS Big Buck Showdown
Search
Search
Search
Vote
Trending Stories
Three suspects appear in court over deadly nightclub shooting in Claiborne County
Man wanted for armed robbery on Briarwood Drive in Jackson
Video
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Video
Video shows 14-year-old boy’s terrifying fall off roof while doing construction; contractor cited
Video
Man shot, killed while inside vehicle on Jayne Avenue in Jackson
Video