WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Aid for Ukraine is about to run out, but U.S. leaders say they aren’t abandoning the country. They’re still expressing support for the ally’s war effort as they continue to pressure Congress to approve more funding.

The Pentagon is preparing to send one last round of military aid to Ukraine at the end of December.

“Once those funds are obligated, we will have exhausted the funding available for us to provide security assistance to Ukraine,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

That leaves the U.S. extremely limited in how it can help.

“There is no magical pot of money we can draw from,” Sec. of State Antony Blinken said.

U.S. leaders aren’t giving up on supporting the war effort, though. On Friday President Biden signed an executive order targeting financial institutions that help Russia restock its military arsenal.

Plus, the Biden Administration is still hoping Congress will approve the supplemental funding request for Ukraine.

“Because we need to make sure that Ukraine continues to fight for their democracy.,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Lawmakers are home for the holidays. But when they return in January, they are planning to take up the issue again.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) says he is disappointed lawmakers haven’t already approved new Ukraine aid.

“This is America’s interest to stand by Ukraine. It is in all democracies’ interest,” Warner said.

But he says he is optimistic that in the New Year negotiators will be able to find a deal that includes immigration reform, help for Israel, and Ukraine aid.

“They will have the time to get it done and the sooner we can vote on it the better,” Warner said.

With the war approaching the two-year mark, Biden Administration officials say lawmakers would be wrong to walk away from this fight.

“We have made a real investment in Ukraine’s future, and it makes no sense to me that we would now renege on that,” Blinken said.