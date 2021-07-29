Biden hits road to sell infrastructure package as Congress moves to push plan forward

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden was back on the road this week selling his infrastructure plan to Americans as progress on a $1 trillion bipartisan package is still stalled in the Senate.

Biden says he wants the country to cash in on American products.

“Grow more American-based companies,” the president said Wednesday in Pennsylvania.

President Biden announced a new federal rule on Wednesday that raises the amount of domestic content a product needs to be considered “American Made” from 55% to 75%.

“When working families do well, everybody does well – including the wealthy,” Biden said.

Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia said re-investing in the workforce is a key part of the president’s infrastructure plans.

“You can’t create the jobs and expect them to be filled if no one has the skills to fill them,” Rep. Scott said.

The future of the president’s goals are uncertain with the Senate set to decide whether to debate the smaller bipartisan package.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina supports debate but hasn’t promised final support.

“There could be amendments that could erode my support for the bill,” Tillis said.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said if the bipartisan bill fails, he wants to add that spending into the larger $3.5 trillion spending plan focusing on things like child care and education.

“I think it will be the most significant step forward for working families since FDR in the 1930s and the New Deal,” Sanders said.

Republican senators, however, continue to push back against the bill. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said the Democrats spending plan will cause record inflation.

“Reckless government spending has always caused inflation,” Scott said.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona also came out against the larger deal on Wednesday, blocking further progress.