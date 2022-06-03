JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) praised President Joe Biden’s nomination of Mississippi native Bill Renick to be a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.

“The Tennessee Valley Authority has long been vital for Mississippi’s power generation and economic development needs, as evidenced by Tupelo being the first TVA City in 1934. It is imperative that our state’s interests always be represented within TVA,” Wicker said. “I am pleased that President Biden has recognized this and nominated Bill Renick to serve on the TVA Board of Directors. Bill has a proven record of serving our state first in public office and then as a business and economic development leader. I look forward to the EPW Committee’s consideration of his nomination and working with him as he looks to bring a Mississippi perspective to TVA.”

“I’m pleased the President has nominated Bill Renick to serve on the TVA Board, which would restore Mississippi representation on this important body. I look forward to the confirmation process and believe Bill’s experience, aptitude, and extensive record of service to Mississippi will serve the TVA and its customers well,” Hyde Smith said.

Renick, who is from Ashland, is currently the Chairman of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.