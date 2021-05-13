Biden tells Americans not to panic as Colonial Pipeline reaches full capacity, fuel prices remain high

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Thursday told Americans to “not panic” or hoard gas as the Colonial Pipeline restarted operations after it was stalled for days due to a ransomware attack.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel that is consumed on the East Coast, was hit last week with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and then demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“They should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak, as I speak to you right now,” Biden said Thursday. “That is good news. But I want to be clear. You will not feel the effects at the pump immediately. This is not like flicking on a light switch.”

The pipeline shutdown was an all-hands-on-deck situation for a young presidency that has also had to deal with a pandemic, a recession, an influx of unaccompanied children at the southern border, a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and high-stakes showdowns globally that carry the specter of war.

State and federal officials have been scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after panic-buying contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. For example, a substantial amount of fuel is delivered to states in the Northeast by massive tankers.

A company that operates a major U.S. energy pipeline says it was forced to temporarily halt all pipeline operations following a cybersecurity attack.

While the pipeline has restarted, the administration did warn fuel will not immediately return to normal levels.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday, according to the AAA auto club. Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the AAA auto club said Wednesday that the average price hit $3.008 nationally.

Biden warned gas stations to not price gouge.

“Do not, I repeat, do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time, Biden said. “I’m going to work with governors in the affected states to put a stop to price gouging, wherever it arises.”

Biden declined to comment on reports that Colonial Pipeline paid a ransom to the hackers.

The technology firm Gasbuddy.com found that 28% of stations were out of fuel in North Carolina. In Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia, more than 16% of stations were without gas. Colonial issued a statement Thursday morning that said it expected to be “receiving product” from the system by midday.

After the cyberattack and a string of other high-profile ransomware attacks, Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to strengthen the country’s cyber defense practices.

The executive order creates an increased private-public partnership to ensure the U.S. is protected against future attacks, modernizes the cybersecurity practices of the federal government and implements an “energy star” style rating system for software companies.

Biden also said the U.S. does not believe the Russian government was involved in the ransomware attack but said the administration believes the suspects who committed the attack are living in Russia.