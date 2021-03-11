Congress to-do list: What’s next now that COVID relief has passed?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden officially signed his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package into law on Thursday. Now that it’s passed, he and Democrats in Congress are already on to the next item on the to-do list: infrastructure.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are preparing to tackle a massive infrastructure bill that could address everything from broadband to transportation to clean energy.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., says the plan would help his state recover from the year-long pandemic.

“It could mean millions of good-paying jobs at a moment when so many need an economic boost,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Some in Congress view tackling infrastructure as a continuation of COVID relief. But with nearly $2 trillion spent on the last package, getting bipartisan support for this bill could be a challenge.

“When you run up the debt like they’re running up the debt – how are they gonna pay for this?” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said.

The infrastructure issue is generally a bipartisan one, but Sen. Scott says Democrats haven’t reached across the aisle on the plan yet.

“You would hope that at some point, Democrats would talk to Republicans up here – they don’t,” he said.

Democrats like Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland say they want GOP support but aren’t willing to wait.

“Bottom line is we need a strong infrastructure package enacted in this Congress,” Cardin said.

The White House hasn’t confirmed the exact details of the plan. More could be shared next week as President Biden hits the road to tout his “American Rescue Plan.”