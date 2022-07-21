JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) has co-sponsored a federal abortion ban bill that would ban all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Heartbeat Protection Act would disrupt many state laws regarding abortions and is not aligned with Congressman Guest’s past statements on the matter.

“I rise today in support of the life of the unborn and in support of pro-life legislation like the Heartbeat Protection Act,” said Guest.

His co-sponsorship of this federal abortion ban is a complete departure from his previous statements on the topic.

Guest was featured on WJTV 12 News’ Mississippi Insight on June 22 and May 26 where he outlined his abortion access stances twice.

“I believe that this is a state’s rights issue,” said Guest. “I think the law was clear that the federal government should allow each state to be able to set their laws on the protection of life. This needs to be a state issue. We need to send this to the states, and states need to be able to set the laws that they feel are necessary to protect life,” he stated.

The exception for rape and incest is one Guest believes should be made when it comes to abortions. Exceptions for rape or incest are not included in this bill.

“If it’s a rape, incest case, I think those are all exceptions where individuals should have the ability to receive an abortion. But it would be something that I personally would ask the legislature to consider listing that as one of the potential exemptions that would allow a mother to be able to seek an abortion,” explained Guest.

The only exception made is if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill also includes fines and up to five years of jail time for doctors who perform abortions without checking for a fetal heartbeat.

The Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition released a statement in response to this proposed legislation.

While Congressman Guest flip flops on whether states or the Federal Government should be making laws on abortion, Mississippians already said it should be neither, and we should be in charge of our futures. The Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition

WJTV 12 News reached out to Guest. According to his team, the congressman has not changed his position on abortion.