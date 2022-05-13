JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) is joining other House Republicans to demand action from the Biden Administration regarding the national baby formula shortage.

A letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert M. Califf requests data on the shortage. It also requests clarification and actions the Biden Administration is taking to mitigate the impact of the shortage.

Companies like CVS are limiting the amount of baby formula they will sell to customers. Doctors are also discouraging parents from rationing formula. The FDA is also advising parents and caregivers to not substitute homemade formulas for FDA approved formulas.