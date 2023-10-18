WASHINGTON (WJTV) – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) failed to secure the votes necessary to be elected as Speaker of the House for a second time on Wednesday, October 18.

Jordan lost two more Republican votes on Wednesday, with a total of 22 Republicans voting against him. Jordan can only afford four Republican ‘no’ votes.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) said it’s up to Jordan himself to determine whether he will withdraw from the Speaker’s race.

“From the information that I’m hearing, this is not official, but it does appear that there will be a another speaker vote either later today or tomorrow. Jim has not indicated to me or anyone that I’ve been speaking to at this point that he intends to abandon that. You may see incremental shifts like we saw today. Again, you know, there were 20 Republicans yesterday who did not support Jim Jordan. Today, that number is 22. I think with some of the ‘no’ votes, I think that they’ll be able to find common ground. But I think that there are others that appear to be very dug in. I think that within the next day or so that Jim may have to really look at where he is,” said Guest.

Mississippi’s three Republican congressmen voted for Jordan in Wednesday’s vote. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).