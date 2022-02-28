WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On February 25, Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) introduced a bill to ban the application TikTok on Department of Homeland Security devices.

“In today’s world, we cannot risk compromising important homeland security information to our foreign adversaries,” Guest said. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden the CCP’s own expansionary goals. In such a scenario, a security breach would be catastrophic to a U.S. response, which is why we must move to ban on DHS devices the use of apps that obtain data on their users and could make that information available to our adversaries. This is a common-sense step to close a potential tool of the CCP to spy on the U.S.”

A similar ban on the use of TikTok in the United States military has been active since early 2020.

You can read the text of the bill by clicking here.