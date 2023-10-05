JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. House of Representatives is still without a leader after a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker passed on Tuesday, October 3.

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressional delegation voted against the measure. Among them was Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.).

On Thursday, Guest talked to WJTV 12 News about how House Republicans are feeling amidst their party’s infighting and the odds of getting a budget passed.

“You know, I don’t know that there’s confidence. I think there’s optimism that we’re going to be able to elect a conservative speaker who can get that done. You’re right. You know, you start looking at just the calendar and the number of appropriations bills that we still need to pass out of the House. We know that once those bills are passed out of the House, we then have to marry up the House version with what the Senate is proposing and then come back and vote on those bills again, hopefully individually, not an omnibus appropriations process, which we’ve seen in the past,” he said.

WJTV 12 News asked Guest who he would support as the next Speaker.

“You know, at this time, I’m not committed to any of the candidates who are running. I have great respect for both Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise. You know, of course, Steve Scalise has been in leadership, is currently in leadership. Steve is someone who has great respect within the Republican conference, but so does Jim Jordan. Jim is chairman of Judiciary. He is leading the impeachment inquiry into the president. He’s been long time conservative. Both are individuals that I call friends,” he said.

House Republicans are expected to vote on a new Speaker on Wednesday, October 11.