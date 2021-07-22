Hyde-Smith cosponsors bill to combat ‘smash-and-grab’ gun thefts

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) cosponsored the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act of 2021. The bill would combat the increase of “smash-and-grab” thefts targeted at federally licensed gun dealers.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Lawmakers said the measure would strengthen the maximum penalties for firearm thefts from licensed gun dealers.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reported 6,269 firearms taken nationwide FFL in burglaries and robberies in 2020, including 223 firearms stolen from FFLs in Mississippi.

“Criminals who burglarize, rob, and steal from federally licensed firearm retailers must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to help prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands. Enhancing criminal penalties should help take these violent criminals off our streets and increase public safety,” Hyde-Smith said.