Hyde-Smith joins Senate delegation headed to southern border

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced she will be part of a Senate delegation traveling to the southern border on Thursday. In a news release, the senator said they would “evaluate the surging crisis arising from the Biden administration policy changes to immigration and border security.”

During his first news conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.

“It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months,” he said. “It happens every year.”

He said many migrants were fleeing problems in their home countries and blamed former President Donald Trump, for dismantling parts of the U.S. immigration system.

Hyde-Smith is among 19 Republicans, led by Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who will travel to the McAllen, Texas, region for briefings and tours Thursday and Friday.

“We’re headed to the border to better understand the scope of the problems facing federal agents and communities dealing with what is clearly a crisis on the border,” Hyde-Smith said.

According to the senator, the apprehension of single adults rose by 175 percent compared to February 2020, while unaccompanied Alien Children/Single Minors rose by 171 percent. The apprehension of family unit aliens also rose 170 percent.

Hyde-Smith said Democrats on Wednesday blocked consideration of a resolution cosponsored by Hyde-Smith that would have put the Senate on record as recognizing the growing swell of illegal immigrants on the U.S. southern border constitutes a “crisis.”