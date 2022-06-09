JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A nine-member panel exposed new details from messages to interviews from former President Donald Trump and family and new footage of how the attack at the capitol unfolded.

Representative Bennie Thompson and Representative Liz Cheney led the hearing with the goal to hold Donald Trump and rioters accountable for the January 6 riot.

“The violence was no accident. It represents Senate Trump’s last stand, most desperate chance to halt the transfer of power,” said Rep. Thompson.

“Not only did President Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capitol, he placed no call to any element of the United States government,” said Rep. Cheney.

In never-before-seen videos, the committee showed rioters rallying, breaching security and taking over the nation’s capitol– all documented hour by hour. The videos identified members of the Proud Boys and other extremist groups.

Rep. Thompson said Jan. 6 was an attack on American democracy.

“Donald Trump lost the presidential election in 2020. The American people voted him out of office. It was not because of the rigged system. It was not because of voter fraud,” said Rep. Thompson.

Amongst the first day testimonies were U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards who was assaulted and documentarian Nick Quested whose exclusive images and videos aided in the committee’s investigation.

“I heard incredibly aggressive chanting, and I shared subsequently that footage with the authorities. I’m here today pursuant to a house subpoena,” said Quested.

“I was called Nancy Pelosi’s dog, called incompetent, called a hero and a villain. I was called a trader to my country, my path and my constitution in actuality, I was none of those things. I was an American,” said Edwards.

The hearing will continue to have witnesses take the stand to discuss their experience on that deadly day and unveil new evidence discovered throughout the investigation.