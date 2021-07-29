Mississippi congressional delegation wants Supreme Court to uphold state’s abortion law

FILE – In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as “The Pink House,” is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi congressional delegation and the House Pro-Life Caucus filed an amicus brief support the State of Mississippi in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. They also urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, which would prohibit abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.), Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), and Michael Guest (R-Miss.), along with House Pro-life Caucus Co-Chair Chris Smith (R-N.J.), filed the brief.

“Mississippi is at the forefront of the fight for life, and I am glad to lead the charge in Congress on behalf of the unborn,” Wicker said. “For too long, the precedents of Roe and Casey have prevented states from taking meaningful steps to protect life in the womb. My colleagues and I are urging the Supreme Court to correct these decades of injustice.”

“In taking up Mississippi’s pro-life law, the Supreme Court has a chance to reconsider the current misguided abortion jurisprudence. As a Senator, as a woman, and as a mother, I think this case offers us a chance to overturn Roe and return the abortion issue to the political process and away from activist judges,” Hyde-Smith said.

The Mississippi law would allow exceptions to the 15-week ban in cases of medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality. Doctors found in violation of the ban would face mandatory suspension or revocation of their medical license.

The state’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, remains open and offers abortions up to 16 weeks of pregnancy. Clinic director Shannon Brewer has said about 10% of its abortions there are done after the 15th week.

Last week, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a brief with the high court saying the court should overturn Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide and should let states decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

