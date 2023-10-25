WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Republicans backed Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) as the next U.S. House Speaker.

Johnson secured 220 votes, compared to 209 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation were present during the vote. Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.), Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) voted in favor of Johnson. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) voted for Jeffries.

Members of the delegation released statements after Johnson was named the House Speaker.

“Representative Mike Johnson from our neighboring state of Louisiana has been elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Speaker Johnson is a humble, godly man who loves this great nation and who shares our conservative values. Mike will provide leadership to the House as we pass conservative legislation, rein in out-of-control spending, secure our Southern border, and provide critical support for the state of Israel,” said Guest.

“Congratulations, my friend! Looking forward to getting back to work alongside you and our entire conference,” said Ezell.

“After more than three weeks of dysfunction that left Congress paralyzed, House Republicans have followed former President Trump’s orders and made MAGA extremist Mike Johnson Speaker of the House. Shame on them!” said Thompson.