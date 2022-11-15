(The Hill) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday that he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Donald Trump should ever be president again.

“Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David Muir asked Pence.

“David, I think that’s up to the American people,” Pence responded. “But I think we’ll have better choices in the future.”

“People in this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics,” Pence told Muir. “And I think they want to see their national leader start to reflect that same..that same compassion, and generosity of spirit. I think…so in the days ahead., I think…I think there will be better choices.”

Trump is widely expected to announce another bid for the White House at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.

Pence’s remarks come as he detailed in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal that he was upset with Trump about the events surrounding Jan. 6, noting that his family was with him. A mob of pro-Trump supporters at one point chanted “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed Capitol that day.

Pence’s op-ed was adapted from his forthcoming memoir, “So Help Me God,” which is slated to be released Tuesday.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has detailed how Trump and his allies pressured Pence not to certify President Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

When it came to running himself in 2024 Pence said it was under consideration.

“Will you run for president in 2024?” Muir asked Pence.

“We’re giving it consideration in our house,” Pence replied. “Prayerful consideration.”