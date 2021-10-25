Rep. Bennie Thompson: “Nobody’s off limits” in January 6th investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said nobody is off-limits when it comes to potential subpoenas from the committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, Thompson said that if there’s evidence suggesting former President Donald Trump played a role in causing the attack, the committee will look into subpoenaing the former president.

“If the evidence leads to former President Trump, or anyone else,” Thompson, who is the committee’s chairman, said. “The committee is not resonant in pushing back on it. We will go forward with it.”

But Rep. Thompson’s approach to the investigation has not been popular with Republicans. Only nine Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress.

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says Thompson’s actions weaken Congress’s authority, because a partisan committee is acting for the entire House.

“They’re weakening the power of Congress itself by issuing an invalid subpoena,” McCarthy said. “They are using this to target their opponents.”

All three of Mississippi’s Republican members of the House voted against holding Bannon in Contempt of Congress.