WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, announced that Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) has been named Vice Ranking Member of the Committee. Guest has served on the Homeland Security Committee since coming to Congress in 2019.
“Rep. Michael Guest is a thoughtful, hard-working, and valued member of the Committee on Homeland Security, and I appreciate his willingness to serve in this leadership position,” said Katko. “A former prosecutor, Rep. Guest has used his unique perspective to lead several key counterterrorism and border security efforts in Congress. The Committee has set forth an aggressive agenda, and I look forward to continued partnership with Vice Ranking Member Guest as we take strong action to improve our overall homeland security.”
“I’m honored to fill this role and thankful for the opportunity to work alongside Ranking Member Katko to advance a homeland security agenda that will create safer American communities and, in turn, a safer nation. I plan to continue to work closely with our national leaders, Department of Homeland Security officials, and law enforcement community to construct sound policies that will protect the homeland from threats – both foreign and domestic,” said Guest.
Rep. Guest named Vice Ranking Member of Homeland Security Committee
