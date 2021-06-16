Rep. Guest named Vice Ranking Member of Homeland Security Committee

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an updated report on the significant flash flooding event that started on June 8, 2021. Currently, counties have reported 551 homes, 17 businesses and 286 public roads and buildings have been impacted.

“MEMA and the county leaders are working to assess the damage as quickly as possible. County requests and needs are currently being met at the local and state levels. Our other stakeholders and partners, like the American Red Cross, are servicing displaced residents in the impacted areas. We want to assure those residents that we are working to gather all data to determine if the state can apply for federal resources,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.