WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) time in Congress could be coming to an end soon after the House Ethics Committee published a blistering report outlining his conduct.

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) authored the report alongside his committee members. He said Santos’ conduct is some of the most egregious he and his colleagues have ever seen.

“In my years here, there has been no conduct that has risen to the level that we’ve seen of Mr. Santos. In talking to other members who have been here far longer than I have, they agreed to that situation as well. Mr. Santos was repaid for over $29,000 in fraudulent loans. Loans never made to his campaign, but he was reimbursed for loans he didn’t make. Mr. Santos put in his FEC filings that he had loaned his campaign over $500,000. Those loans never occurred. Money that was given to Mr. Santos for his campaign with things such as to pay rent, pay off his credit card. There were luxury purchases at high end merchandise retailers. There was money for travel which was very suspicious. There was a subscription to an Only Fans page,” said Guest.

The five-page resolution outlines the Ethics Committee’s sprawling report, which found “substantial evidence” that the first-term congressman “violated federal criminal laws.” It also cited the 23 federal criminal charges the New York Republican faces.

The House could vote to expel Santos as early as Thursday, November 30.