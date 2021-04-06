Republicans work to stop voting rights package from passing in Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As many Democrats in Congress push for the passage of a sweeping voting rights package, Republicans are working to stop it.

“The contents of this bill should scare everybody,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday.

The South Carolina Republican is trying to stop the voting rights bill from advancing through Congress.

“I see a political effort to institutional voting at the federal level at terms most advantageous to the most radical people in the country,” Graham said.

Democrats on Capitol Hill believe the bill is needed to expand voting access. But Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster argue the legislation is really a power grab by Democrats to control state’s elections.

“It is hard to believe that this bill has actually passed the House of Representatives,” McMaster said Tuesday.

The pushback from Republicans comes as backlash builds against Georgia’s new law tightening voting rules. Major League Baseball moved it’s 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta this week, shifting the game to Colorado.

“To Major League Baseball, you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Graham said Tuesday in response to the move.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that it is encouraging to see businesses speaking up about what he calls “new Jim Crow laws” but added the decision is up to the individual corporation or group.

“The best way to deal with it is for Georgia and other states to smarten up. Stop it,” he said.

The president has said passing the voting rights legislation in the Senate could counter Republicans restrictions.