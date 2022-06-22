JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving funding for private religious schools could have massive repercussions for the education system.

The court deemed a Maine law unconstitutional for not applying public funds towards tuition assistance for religious schools, which means states could be forced to help fund private schools.

The separation of church and state has become an increasingly complex situation on the Supreme Court. With this recent case, it has pushed this founding principle further into a grey area.

The decision is something that constitutional law professors were expecting, but it does not take away from the magnitude of the decision.

“There’s been a pro-rightward shift towards constitutional protection for religion, especially mainline Christianity,” said Matt Steffey, a law professor at Mississippi College.

He continued, “The idea that you couldn’t take taxpayer money, my money, your money, and funnel it into the indoctrination of children into a religion was a bedrock principle for many decades.”

Tuesday’s decision reversed that appeals court ruling and made clear that religious schools must be part of the mix when states devote public money to private school choice programs.