JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and United States Army Corps of Engineers officials are looking for the next step for the Yazoo Backwater Area.

At a Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Hyde-Smith focused on how to overcome the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision to halt the Yazoo Backwater Area Pumps. The issue was discussed during a Senate Energy and Water Development Subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2023 Army Corps budget.

“It’s clear to me that the Corps understand that a pumping station is the only way to bring meaningful flood protection to this part of Mississippi. I hope ongoing talks help us make that a reality sooner rather than later,” said Hyde-Smith.

Army Corps officials testified that “pumps are still in the mix.” Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) seconded Hyde-Smith’s call the the EPA and Army Corps to reach an agreement on a pumping station.