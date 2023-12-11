WASHINGTON (WJTV) – Mississippi’s senior senator is among the Republicans who have halted possible aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Senate Republicans are holding out for a deal with the White House that boosts security for the southern border.

Last week, Republican senators came together and sent a message to President Joe Biden: No aid for Ukraine and Israel without strong immigration reform.

“We needed to demonstrate that Republicans are not going to pass a supplemental appropriation bill unless it takes care of very important restrictions on the southern border. It needs to be honest immigration reform that slows, greatly slows down the flow across the border,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Biden’s proposal totaled more than $110 billion with $61 billion set aside just for Ukraine. Wicker believes a holistic deal can be made.

“I think we have an obligation to support our friends in Ukraine. By the same token, we’ve always been friends with Israel. While we do that, it’s important that we also protect our own borders,” the senator said.

A bill that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and immigration reform would need o get through the Democrat-controlled Senate, as well as the House. In the House, Republicans have opposed more Ukraine funding. The bill would also require the president’s signature.

“If we get a bill that that gives us some of what we want, a significant amount of what we want, yes, we’ll have a bill. Frankly, it is the leverage that we have. And when we’re using it to make sure that not only we’re protecting our friends, but keeping our obligations that we solemnly made decades and decades ago. And also, we’re protecting the United States,” said Wicker.