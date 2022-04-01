JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said he opposes President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

This past week, I met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in my office to discuss her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. I entered that meeting with serious concerns about her record and judicial philosophy, having voted against her appointment to a federal appeals court just last year. Our meeting was cordial, and I appreciated hearing about her professional journey and her family. Yet she did not alleviate my concerns that she has a far-left judicial philosophy and would legislate from the bench. I will be voting “no” on her confirmation. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

If the vote ends in Jackson’s favor, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson would also be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.