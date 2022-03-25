JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said he plans to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court nomination.

The U.S. Senate heard testimony from Jackson this week ahead of her possible confirmation.

“I will not be voting to confirm her. My guess is that she will be confirmed. We’ve gotten to the point now in the U.S. Senate, where these these votes are largely partisan, but the Democrats have the ability to confirm her with Democrat votes alone, and I expect she will be added to to the Supreme Court. I wish the president had named someone a little more within the judicial mainstream,” said Wicker.

If all 50 Democrats back Jackson, the party will not need any GOP votes to win her confirmation.