Senate passes Kennedy’s resolution on designating full week to 9/11 victims

MADISONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s resolution on Patriot Week was passed by the Senate on Friday, Oct. 1.

Patriot Week will honor the victims of Sept. 11 by designating the week of Sept. 11 through Sept. 17 to learn and engage in American history and civics.

“As we refuse to forget these Americans or the evil of Sept. 11, we walk forward with a reverence for the liberties anchored in our Constitution and for the selfless patriotism they foster,” Kennedy said. “Patriot Week helps tell America’s story, and our story is worth telling.”

Gary Peters, a Democratic senator from Michigan, was also a sponsor of the resolution.

“Patriot Week offered everyone an opportunity to delve deeper into our nation’s history, engage in civics, and reflect on the values and ideals that define who we are as Americans,” Peters said. “We must channel that unity and work together to address the very serious challenges our nation faces.”

Peters gave thanks to Judge Michael Warren, a co-founder of the resolution, for his commitment and said that he was proud to work with Kennedy to lead the recognition into the Senate.

“We ask all Americans to learn, celebrate, and embrace our First Principles, great patriots, founding documents, and flags that make America that greatest nation in world history,” Warren said.

According to an official press release, more than 17 states have officially recognized Patriot Week through legislative resolutions.

"We will remember their sacrifice forever, and we will teach our children to do the same," Kennedy said.