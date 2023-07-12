WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White addressed the U.S. House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Work and Welfare on the Mississippi welfare scandal.

White said he presented the case to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and emphasized the need for stronger safeguards to prevent such fraud in the future.

“My hope in testifying today is that the story of what happened in my home state will help ensure that it never happens again elsewhere,” he said.

The news of the welfare scandal broke in 2019 when the State Auditor’s office received a tip regarding a potential kickback scheme involving the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). An investigation revealed that tens of millions of dollars had been misspent between 2016 and 2019.

Prosecutors have since obtained guilty pleas from six individuals, including the former head of MDHS and nonprofit executives.

“We provided every document we have in the case to federal authorities years ago and have assisted them as they make their final decisions,” added White.

The MDHS welfare scandal represents the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history, according to White.

“As we wait for the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice to make their decisions about whether to prosecute anyone else, I’ll once again thank the team at the Office of the State Auditor,” said White. “Their quick work stopped the loss of millions of dollars, and if reforms are implemented, it might prevent future losses in other states.”