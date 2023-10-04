WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – The U.S. House of Representatives is paralyzed after a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker passed on Tuesday, October 3.

Three out of Mississippi’s four congressmen voted against the motion to vacate.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was the only ‘yay’ vote among the Mississippi delegation, joining every House Democrat in voting for the measure.

Thompson said his vote was dependent on McCarthy’s lack of communication and leadership.

“It’s the Republicans’ responsibility to elect the speaker, and it’s not the Democrats’ responsibility to keep him there. So, Democrats were united in our opposition, just like we were united when Kevin McCarthy won the Speaker’s office. He led no effort to talk to us. And so, we’re under no obligation to keep him in that position. His lack of leadership as Speaker over the last ten months came full circle,” stated Thompson.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to all four of Mississippi’s congressmen. We are planning to talk to Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) on Thursday, October 5.