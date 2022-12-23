Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.”

“The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the ‘Peacefully and Patrioticly’ words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!” he wrote in a Truth Social post late Thursday.

The former president’s post appears to refer to claims from him and his GOP allies that he made orders to have National Guard troops ready before Jan. 6., which former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller denied during testimony shared by the committee earlier this year.

The House select committee released its highly anticipated 845-page final report on Thursday night. The report was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal referrals targeting Trump.