WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) released statements following President Joe Biden’s selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The confirmation of a justice to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court is a solemn responsibility that deserves the full engagement of the U.S. Senate.
Less than a year ago, I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the D.C. Circuit because of her left-wing, activist judicial philosophy. That said, I expect the Senate will accord her all the courtesy and respect that was not shown to Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Miguel Estrada, and Janice Rogers Brown.
I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in the near future.U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
I congratulate Judge Jackson on being the first African American woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.
The advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate under the Constitution is a vital part of the incredibly important responsibility of filling a seat on the nation’s highest court, and I take this duty very seriously.
I look forward to meeting Judge Jackson in person as part of a careful evaluation of her background, record, and judicial philosophy. I believe Supreme Court justices must be wholly committed to faithfully upholding our Constitution and the laws of our nation, and should not be activists on the bench.U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)