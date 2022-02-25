WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) released statements following President Joe Biden’s selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The confirmation of a justice to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court is a solemn responsibility that deserves the full engagement of the U.S. Senate.

Less than a year ago, I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the D.C. Circuit because of her left-wing, activist judicial philosophy. That said, I expect the Senate will accord her all the courtesy and respect that was not shown to Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Miguel Estrada, and Janice Rogers Brown.

I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in the near future.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)