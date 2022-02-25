WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) released statements following President Joe Biden’s selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The confirmation of a justice to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court is a solemn responsibility that deserves the full engagement of the U.S. Senate.

Less than a year ago, I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the D.C. Circuit because of her left-wing, activist judicial philosophy. That said, I expect the Senate will accord her all the courtesy and respect that was not shown to Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Miguel Estrada, and Janice Rogers Brown.

I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in the near future.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

I congratulate Judge Jackson on being the first African American woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.

The advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate under the Constitution is a vital part of the incredibly important responsibility of filling a seat on the nation’s highest court, and I take this duty very seriously.

I look forward to meeting Judge Jackson in person as part of a careful evaluation of her background, record, and judicial philosophy.  I believe Supreme Court justices must be wholly committed to faithfully upholding our Constitution and the laws of our nation, and should not be activists on the bench.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)