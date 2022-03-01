JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) cosponsored a joint resolution urging the Biden administration to take the steps necessary to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council.

The resolution stated that allowing Russia to retain its permanent position, despite its abuse of international law, threatens the credibility of the Security Council and undermines the United Nations’ values of peace and security.

This comes after Moscow vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wicker and Hyde-Smiths’ resolution stated that removing the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the Security Council would eliminate the Kremlin’s veto power over Security Council Resolutions.

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced the resolution in the Senate with Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.). United States Representative Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) introduced the House companion measure.