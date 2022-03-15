JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 15, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), along with U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-S.D.), and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) introduced the Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations (TORNADO) Act.

According to the senators, the TORNADO Act aims to improve the forecasting and understanding of tornadoes and other hazardous weather, as well as require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to update its methods for communicating alerts to residents in the surrounding areas

“December’s four-state tornado outbreak and Iowa’s recent tornado brought catastrophic damage and claimed dozens of lives,” said Wicker. “These deadly outbreaks showed that even when tornadoes are well-forecasted, lead times and warnings do not always ensure the public can respond or that appropriate shelter is available. Nighttime storms can also make notification more difficult and hinder the ability to see approaching tornadoes. The TORNADO Act would ensure that NOAA is working to improve hazardous weather forecasting and communication to help prevent the loss of life and property in future storms.”

“Sadly, Mississippians are no strangers to the perils of tornadoes, especially this time of year. Improving forecasting and modernizing how NOAA alerts communities to hazardous weather will do more to get residents to safety faster, potentially saving lives,” Hyde-Smith said.

Click here to read the bill.