JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) met with President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I appreciated Judge Jackson taking the time to meet with me and discuss her nomination to the Supreme Court. It is clear from our conversation that she is an exceptionally intelligent and capable attorney who has already distinguished herself among legal professionals,” said Wicker.

“However, Judge Jackson was not able to address my serious concerns about her record and judicial philosophy, which were highlighted last week in her Senate confirmation hearing. The fact remains that President Biden promised to pick an activist judge who is willing to legislate from the bench, and he has done exactly that. I will be voting against her confirmation.”