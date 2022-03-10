JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Biden Administration is continuing to hit Russia with tough economic sanctions as Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine continues into a third week.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Pentagon rejected a plan to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. The plan was called ‘high-risk’ by the White House, saying it risked sparking a world war.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said President Joe Biden needs to reconsider. He also said the American people support sending the fighter jets to Ukraine.

“This is a free country who depended on us, gave up their nuclear weapons because we said we’d be there with you, and we have an obligation to stand with them now. The Republican base is with us on this, that the the vast majority of Democrats are with us on this. We stand up here on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, and we are asking the president, yes, take a little risk and take this – what could be decisive action on behalf of of a free country that wants to defend itself,” stated Wicker.