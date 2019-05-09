The severe weather threat has ended for Thursday but more storms are on the way for Friday and the weekend. The incoming rain is not expected to be as strong as the first two rounds but a MARGINAL threat of an isolated severe storms will persist through Friday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We will get a break from the rain next week. Look for mostly to partly sunny skies with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s for much of next week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Mississippi through Saturday evening as localized flash flooding from 2"-4" of rain are possible.

