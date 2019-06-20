Today’s Forecast

A line of storms moving in from the west Monday evening will dissipate a few hours after sunset. The weather will be partly cloudy and warm overnight with light winds. Look for low temperatures in the lower 70s by sunrise Wednesday morning.

The rest of this final week of June will be relatively quiet. Look for surface high pressure to gain control of the southeast. That means the weather will be hot and humid with lows in the lower 70s and highs near 90 each day. There will be a 20% to 40% chance of mainly late afternoon thunderstorms. The rain will dissipate shortly after sunset.