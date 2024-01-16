JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The majority of Mississippi’s counties have reported ice on roads as of Tuesday, January 16.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 75 counties have reported ice on roads and bridges.

The following counties have been affected: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, DeSoto, Franklin, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston, Yalobusha, and Yazoo.

Icy conditions have been reported on Smith County roads on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Icy conditions have been reported on Smith County roads on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Icy conditions have been reported on Smith County roads on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

MDOT officials said conditions may not improve much over the next few hours. Temperatures will remain low throughout Tuesday.

“We are asking people to only travel if it is an emergency. First responders may not be able to easily reach you in these treacherous conditions,” officials said.

Ice has been reported on Mississippi roads and bridges on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: MDOT)

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) encouraged those who have to be on the roads to pack a car kit. The kit should include the following items:

Extra blankets

Snacks and water

First aid kit

Emergency reflectors

Phone charger

Jumper cables

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.