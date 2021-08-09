AAA encourages Mississippians to understand coverage ahead of storms

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – AAA Mississippi encourages people who live along the Gulf Coast and in inland communities to be prepared ahead of the height of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The unofficial “season within the season” begins in August and ends in October.

“Hopefully, you formed a plan at the beginning of the official start of the hurricane season in June,” says AAA Mississippi spokesman Don Redman. “If not, then now is definitely the time to update and review your family disaster plan, go over your home and auto insurance policies and gather supplies to protect your home and property, so you’re already prepared, should a storm head our way this season.”

Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program. Typically, it covers any damages to your home’s structure (walls, cabinets, carpets), functional systems (electrical, plumbing, temperature-control), and major appliances, as well as your personal belongings (furniture, electronics, clothes).

AAA Mississippi offers the following tips to help protect your property and speed your recovery in the event of a storm: