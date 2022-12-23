WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:

County/ParishNumber of Outages
Caldwell Parish29
Jackson Parish1
LaSalle Parish7
Lincoln Parish21
Morehouse Parish20
Ouachita Parish374
Richland Parish4
Tensas Parish2
Winn Parish146
Ashley County16
Columbia County97
Ouachita County81
Union County36
Warren County937

Viewers are advised to stay in doors, stay as warm as possible, and wear multiple layers of clothing. If needed, be sure to look into warming centers in your area.