JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Icy conditions have affected several areas along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi on Tuesday, January 16.

Park rangers encouraged drivers to stay home. If you must travel, park rangers said to avoid the parkway and be sure to have blankets, food, and water to sustain yourself for up to 12 hours.

They said the roadway is not plowed or treated, and emergency responders may be delayed.

Icy conditions have affected several areas along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi on Tuesday, January 16. (Courtesy: Natchez Trace Parkway)

Drivers can call the dispatch center at 1-800-300-PARK (7275) if they have an emergency.