Breaking: Gulf Storm forecast to Reach Category 1 Strength along Louisiana Coast

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecast advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 in the Gulf of Mexico. The system remains unorganized as of Wednesday, with winds of only 30 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen into Tropical Depression Barry by tomorrow afternoon. Then strengthening will continue until the storm reaches peak strength as a Category 1 Hurricane.

Forecast models remain uncertain on the exact landfall location of this storm.

The exact landfall location is still uncertain, but seems most likely between Houston and New Orleans. Storm Team 12 says that Mississippi could see several inches of rainfall and possible spin up tornadoes this weekend due to the system.

