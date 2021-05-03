Byram family loses home in tornado, receives help from loved ones

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A family’s home in Byram was destroyed after Sunday’s severe weather. Alecia and Alfredo Perez’s home is located on Meadow Lane, and it took the brunt of the storm.

The tornado crossed I-55 in Byram and impacted several homes in the Byram area, while also causing power outages.

“Next thing I know, it was just a horrible, horrible rumble and everything. Next thing I know, my sister was screaming, asked if were were okay. They had to bust the windows out to get us out,” said Alecia.

The couple lost everything in the storm, but thanks to the help from loved ones, they will receive a donated home nearby.