City of Clinton hires contractor to help with storm debris removal

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public Works Department hired a contractor to assist with the storm debris removal around the city from the May 4 severe weather event.

According to leaders, two public works crews and the contractor will collect the storm debris. Neighbors are encouraged to place any remaining storm debris on the curb this week and submit a work order.

Leaders said neighbors who contract with a tree service or hire an individual for the removal of trees on private property will be responsible for the disposal of such debris.

Storm debris collection will end on Friday, May 28.