Coast Guard urges boaters to prepare for 2021 hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding all boaters to prepare for the 2021 hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1, 2021, to November 30, 2021, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

All boaters should make sure they are ready for the hurricane season and prepare for the worst case scenario.

“It is essential for the safety of you and your family to prepare for a hurricane well before it arrives,” said Capt. Harper Phillips, Chief of Incident Management for District Eight. “Being prepared is key during hurricane season. We highly recommend all boaters prepare a hurricane plan for their vessels now. It’s also paramount to pay close attention to the weather both ashore and out at sea and heed the messages, warnings and orders of local authorities.”

The Coast Guard recommends the following preparedness tips for this hurricane season: